Satellite News Channel Cameraman Dies in Road Accident CCTV Video Footage

Recently, a horrifying crash incident occurred near a private mill in Nanguneri and this news is creating a buzz on the internet and news channels. It is shared that this incident was so terrible and one person passed away. The dead person is identified as R Sankar, a 33-year-old cameraman with a private television news channel who died in this accident. His death news broke the hearts of his family members and lots of his loved ones are also expressing thier sadness for his loss. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more about himself in this article, so read continuously and wholly.

Police shared some reports that stated this was a road accident in which a cameraman died and three more people sustained severe injuries in this crash. It was a collision in which a car was traveling and collided against a median near a private mill in the early hours of Thursday 24 August 2023. In this accident, a person died and was identified as R Sankar from Puthiya Thalaimurai. Alongside, he was traveling with Tirunelveli reporter Nagarajan, cameraman Narayana Murthy, and News 7 cameraman Vallinayagam. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more.

Satellite News Channel Cameraman Dies in Road Accident

The deceased and the news team had gone to Thiruvananthapuram to interview former Isro scientist Nambi Narayanan in view of Chandrayaan’s Vikram lander making a soft landing on the moon on Wednesday evening. After the interview, the team returned to Tirunelveli on Wednesday night. The deceased was behind the wheel and lost control of the vehicle when they neared the mill on the national highway around 1 a.m. on Thursday 24 August 2023. The vehicle collided with a median and turned upside down. The deceased sustained a major injury on his head and passed away on the spot.

The other injured were immediately rushed to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. An investigation was also begun and the deceased body was sent to the Hospital for postmortem. A compensation of Rs. 5 lakh was announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin for the family of Sanker and Rs. 50,000 aid to the other injured journalists. He also directed the hospital to provide the best medical care for the injured and treat them as soon as possible. The authorities continued thier investigation but they didn’t share many details about this crash incident. The driver lost control which resulted in this terrible crash. We will update our article after fetching more details. Keep following Dekh News.