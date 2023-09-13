Satinder Kumar Khosla Death Reason? Sholay Actor Satinder Kumar Khosla Passed Away at the age of 84

Satinder Kumar Khosla, better known as Birbal, has peacefully passed away at the age of 84 in a private hospital in Mumbai. Good Day Readers. Today a disheartening news has come stating that renowned actor Birbal also known as Satinder Khosla, famous for his roles in “Sholay” and “Mera Naam Joker,” has sadly departed. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The renowned actor, recognized by his stage name Birbal, has passed away at the age of 85. On Tuesday evening, veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, who was widely known as Birbal, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai at the age of 84. His demise was attributed to a cardiac arrest, and his family members have indicated that his last rites will be conducted on Wednesday.



Numerous individuals, both within and outside the film industry, have conveyed their condolences for the iconic actor’s passing. The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) expressed their sympathy on X for Birbal’s unfortunate demise. Having a career that spanned over five decades, Khosla was involved in more than 500 films. His portrayal as a prisoner in “Sholay” garnered significant attention and widespread applause.

Satinder Kumar Khosla Death Reason?

Birbal was particularly renowned for his comedic roles and stood out with his unique appearance, characterized by a bald head and a thick mustache. Born in 1938 in Gurdaspur, Punjab, he took his first steps into acting with the movie “Upkar” in 1967, subsequently featuring in numerous films across various languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Marathi. He collaborated on several projects with Manoj Kumar, including “Upkar,” “Roti Kapda Aur Makaan,” and “Kranti,” and also made appearances in films like “Naseeb,” “Yaarana,” “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,” and “Anjaam,” among others. Birbal Khosla rose to fame for his portrayal of a half-moustached prisoner in the blockbuster movie “Sholay.”

He embarked on his acting journey in 1966 with the film “Do Badan,” but it was “Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti” that thrust him into the spotlight. Over his career, Khosla graced the screen in over 500 films, spanning various languages like Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Marathi. Some of his remarkable films include “Aradhana,” “Mera Naam Joker,” “Gambler,” “Amar Prem,” “Charas,” “Vishwanath,” “Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se,” “Karz,” “Fir Kabhi,” “Mera Gaon Mera Desh,” “Upkar,” “Roti Kapda Aur Makaan,” “Kranti,” “Sadma,” “Charlie Chaplin,” “Anurodh,” “Tapasya,” “Amir Garib,” “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke,” “Dil,” “Gambler,” and “Mr & Mrs Khiladi.” Birbal Khosla, whose career spanned over five decades, worked alongside celebrated actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Mumtaz, Manoj Kumar, and Rajesh Khanna. He made his last on-screen appearance in the film “10 Nahi 40” in 2022.