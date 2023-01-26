SB vs IDL Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Here we are going to share exciting news for football lovers. Because a very amazing and outstanding Brazilian Paulista league is coming back one more time with its powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Sao Bento vs Inter de Limeira. This match is a highly anticipated match and fans are very excited for this match. Currently, all the fans have been searching for the match details as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the SB vs IDL match and we will share it with you in this article.

We have already mentioned that the Brazilian Paulista league is all set to entertain its fans with this amazing upcoming football match. All the players are ready to face each other in the match. The Brazilian Paulista match between Sao Bento and Inter de Limeira will be played at Estádio Municipal Walter Ribeiro. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, day, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League:Brazilian Paulista

Team: Sao Bento (SB) vs Inter de Limeira (IDL)

Day:Friday

Date: 27th January 2023

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue:Estádio Municipal Walter Ribeiro

Sao Bento (SB) Possible Playing 11: 1.Ze-Carlos Savio, 2. Vinicius Leonardo, 3. Bruno Aguiar, 4. Marlon Branco, 5. Caio Hila, 6. Marcos de Sousa Junior, 7. Fernandinho de Arruda, 8. Carlos Eduardo Bacila Jatoba, 9. Lucas Lima, 10. Iago Dias, 11. Rubens Coura

Inter de Limeira (IDL) Possible Playing 11:1.Leo Vieira, 2. Leo Duarte-I, 3. Douglas Silva Bacelar, 4. Leandro da Silva, 5. Ze Mario, 6. Uillian Correia, 7. Thalles Gabriel, 8. Matheus Oliveira, 9. Claudinei Souza, 10. Jonathas, 11. Chrigor Moraes

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have hardworking and amazing players and they all are ready to give tough competition to each other. This match is going to be played between Sao Bento vs Inter de Limeira on 27th January 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Estádio Municipal Walter Ribeiro. If we talk about the recent match result then the SB team won 2 matches, lost 1 match and draw 2 matches and the IDL team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches, and drew 1 match. The SB team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.