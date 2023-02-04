SB vs MR Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. Because a very famous and favorite Brazilian Paulista league is all set for the upcoming football match. So are you excited about the football match? This match is going to be played between Sao Bento vs Mirassol. Both teams are very famous among people and fans are also very excited to support their favorite team. Here we have more information about the SB vs MRmatch and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

It is a highly anticipated football match. As we all know that both teams have different gameplay and both teams' players are ready to show their best moves in the playground. The Brazilian Paulista match between Sao Bento and Mirassol is going to be played on Sunday at Estádio Municipal Walter Ribeiro. If we talk about the recent match result then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team: Sao Bento(SB) vs Mirassol (MR)

Date: 5th February 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio Municipal Walter Ribeiro

League: Brazilian Paulista

Sao Bento(SB) Possible Playing 11: 1.Ze-Carlos Savio, 2. Vinicius Leonardo, 3. Bruno Aguiar, 4. Marlon Branco, 5. Caio Hila, 6. Marcos de Sousa Junior, 7. Fernandinho de Arruda, 8. Carlos Eduardo Bacila Jatoba, 9. Lucas Lima, 10. Marcos Nunes, 11. Rubens Coura

Mirassol (MR) Possible Playing 11: 1.Arthur Henrique Bittencourt, 2. Arnaldo Manoel de Almeida, 3. Bruno Cortez, 4. Guilherme Biro, 5. Thalisson Kelven da Silva, 6. Yuri Lima, 7. Andre Da-Silva Lima, 8. Danielzinho Oliveira, 9. Luiz Flavio Silva, 10. Jose-Roberto Assuncao-deAraujo-Filho, 11. Everton Castro

Match Prediction

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and hardworking players and they always give their best in the match. This match will take place between Sao Bento vs Mirassol on 5th February 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Estádio Municipal Walter Ribeiro. Currently, lots of people are very keen to know about the team that which team will win the match. SB team won 2 matches, draw 2 matches and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the MR team won 1 match, lost 1 match and draw 3 matches. The SB team has more chances to win the match.