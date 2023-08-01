SBR vs ZRM Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Mostar UEFA Champions League

Hello all football lovers, Here we are sharing big news for you that one of the best UEFA Champions League Qualifiers leagues is coming back with its two powerful teams. This upcoming football match is going to be played between Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Mostar. Both teams have a massive fan following as they are very famous for their gameplay. Now all the players are also ready to defeat each other in the match. Here we have more information about the SBR vs ZRM match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Now all the fans are also very excited about this match as they want to support their favourite team. All the players are ready to give their best to win the match. Currently, all the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. The UEFA Champions League Qualifiers match between Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Mostar will be played at Tehelné Pole. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain, we can expect a good match from both sides. Fans are very curious to know about the match including the team, date, time, venue, day, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Slovan Bratislava (SBR) vs Zrinjski Mostar (ZRM)

Team: UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

Date: 2nd August 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Tehelné Pole

Slovan Bratislava (SBR) Possible Playing 11:1.Milan Borjan, 2. Guram Kashia, 3. Kenan Bajric, 4. Lukas Pauschek, 5. Matus Vojtko, 6. Vladimir Weiss, 7. Jaromir Zmrhal, 8. Tigran Barseghyan, 9. Jaba Kankava, 10. Aleksandar Cavric, 11. Adler DaSilva

Zrinjski Mostar (ZRM) Possible Playing 11: 1. Omer Niron, 2. Hrvoje Barisic, 3. Josip Corluka, 4. Marsel Ismajlgeci, 5. Kerim Memija, 6. Mario Ticinovic, 7. Dario Canadjija, 8. Ivan Jukic, 9. Tarik Ramic, 10. Nemanja Bilbija, 11. Tomislav Kis

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very famous and hardworking and they are to face each other in the match. This match will be played between Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski Mostar on 2nd August 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Tehelné Pole. Now all the fans want to know about the match result Slovan Bratislava has had very good form in recent matches and has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.