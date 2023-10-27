SC Crash: Troopers, Pregnant Woman, Unborn Child Killed, Caught on Camera

Good Day Readers, Today a disheartening news has come stating that a pregnant woman and her unborn child lost their lives in a crash in South Carolina. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.

Tragedy struck near the border of York and Chester County as a pregnant woman and her unborn child tragically lost their lives in a three-car collision on Wednesday afternoon, as reported by the South Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident occurred just prior to 4 p.m. on S.C. Highway 72 (Saluda Road), in the vicinity of East Chapel Road, as stated by troopers.

Involved in the accident were a 2000 BMW two-door Coupe, a 2013 Ford F-150, and a 2004 Nissan Centra. The woman who was in the Nissan Centra, along with her unborn child, tragically lost their lives, according to information from troopers. Additionally, two juveniles who were passengers in her vehicle, along with the drivers of the other two cars, were transported to the hospital. Troopers noted that the children were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision. Chopper 9 Skyzoom conducted an aerial survey of the scene, capturing several vehicles that were part of the accident.

According to a recent traffic safety study conducted by Insurify, South Carolina holds the distinction of having the highest number of drivers with at-fault car accidents on their records in the entire United States. This study, based on 4.6 million car insurance applications nationwide from the previous year, compared these figures to determine the states with the highest at-fault car accident rates.

In the case of South Carolina, a noteworthy 12 percent of drivers reported being responsible for a collision in the past. This percentage exceeds the national average by 37%, which stands at 8.8 percent. Additionally, South Carolina recorded the highest number of traffic fatalities per mile and per capita when compared to all other states. To be specific, there are 1.97 fatal car accidents in South Carolina for every 100 million miles traveled, and on average, one out of every 4,831 individuals succumbs to a motor vehicle accident each year in the state, as per Insurify’s findings.