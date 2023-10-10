SC vs STC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Salford City vs Stockport County English Football League

Hello football lovers, the English Football League Trophy’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams: Salford City (SC) and Stockport County (STC). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:00 am on Wednesday 11 October 2023. This amazing match will be played at Luigi Ferraris. Lots of people are waiting to watch this superb football match. If you are also curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Here, we will talk the every single piece of information about this upcoming football match.

If we talk about the points table then this league began recently and both teams have played only one match in this league. The Stockport team faced one draw in the last match and ranked in the 3rd place on the points table. On the other hand, Salford City faced a loss in the last match and is currently ranked in the 4th place on the points table. Both of the teams have given an unwell performance and now the fans are waiting for this match to enjoy thier undisclosed game performance. This match will be fully enjoyed by the audience and viewers, so watch and enjoy.

SC vs STC (Salford City vs Stockport County) Match Details

Match: Salford City vs Stockport County (SC vs STC)

League: English Football League Trophy

Date: Wednesday, 11th October 2023

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

SC vs STC Venue: Peninsula Stadium

SC vs STC (Salford City vs Stockport County) Starting 11

Salford City (SC) Possible Starting 11 1. Alex Cairns, 2. Adrian Mariappa, 3. Curtis Tilt, 4. Tosin Olopade, 5. Kevin Berkoe, 6. Matthew Lund, 7. Stevie Mallan, 8. Ryan Watson, 9. Elliot Watt, 10. Conor McAleny, 11. Marcus Dackers

Stockport County (STC) Possible Starting 11 1. Ben Hinchliffe, 2. Fraser Horsfall, 3. Jayden Richardson, 4. Ibou Touray, 5. Ethan Pye, 6. Will Collar, 7. Ryan Croasdale, 8. Antoni Sarcevic, 9. Callum Camps, 10. Isaac Olaofe, 11. Paddy Madden

The weather is clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. At present no player has been injured before this match. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Nothing can be about which team will win in this football match because both have played only one match. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.