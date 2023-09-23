Scam: Pune Man Looking For Job on Online Job Portal, Ends Up Losing Rs 3 Lakh

Pune man looking for job on online job portal, ends up losing Rs 3 lakh in scam. Initially, the individual employed at a private firm was given what appeared to be a legitimate assignment: writing reviews for Google Maps. In a distressing incident that unfolded in Undri, a 25-year-old man fell victim to a ruthless online scam, resulting in a significant loss of Rs 3.07 lakh to cybercriminals in September. This ordeal began when the young man, driven by a desire to improve his job prospects, initiated his job search by uploading his profile on an online job portal. Unbeknownst to him, this seemingly innocent action set in motion a cunning scheme by malicious individuals on a social media platform. They posed as potential employers offering part-time work, setting off a chain of events that ultimately led to his financial loss.





According to a report by Times of India, the victim, who was employed at a private firm, was initially assigned a seemingly legitimate task—writing Google Maps reviews. To build trust, the fraudsters even made small, apparently genuine deposits into his bank account. As their relationship grew, the scammers invited him to join a group on yet another social networking site, promising substantial returns on his investments.

Between August 13 and 14, the victim was coerced into transferring a substantial sum of Rs 3.07 lakh through six transactions to the bank account details provided by the scammers. Only when he began to suspect foul play did he take action, requesting a refund of his hard-earned money. In a shocking twist, the scammers, instead of returning his funds, demanded an additional Rs 50,000 under the pretense of processing his refund. Regrettably, this marked the last contact the victim had with the fraudsters as they vanished into the digital abyss, leaving him devastated and grappling with the harsh reality of his financial loss.



This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the ever-present dangers in the digital landscape. As the pursuit of job opportunities and financial betterment increasingly takes place in the virtual realm, it is imperative for individuals to exercise extreme caution and skepticism when dealing with unknown entities online. Authorities are diligently investigating the matter, striving to bring these cybercriminals to justice and raise awareness about the risks of online scams.



In this digital age, vigilance is paramount, and it is essential to rigorously verify the authenticity of job offers and online engagements. The story of this young Pune resident underscores the importance of staying informed and safeguarding oneself against the continually evolving tactics of cybercriminals who prey on unsuspecting individuals striving to improve their lives.