SCP vs ARS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Today’s Match UEFA Europa League Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal

UEFA Europa League is all set for the match upcoming football match. This match is going to be played between Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal.

The UEFA Europa League match between Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal will be played at Estádio José Alvalade. If we talk about the weather the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

League:UEFA Europa League

Team: Sporting Lisbon (SCP) vs Arsenal (ARS)

Date: 9th March 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio José Alvalade

Sporting Lisbon (SCP) Possible Playing 11: 1. Antonio Adan, 2. Sebastian Coates, 3. Matheus Reis, 4. Jeremiah St-Juste, 5. Hector Bellerin, 6. Nuno dos-Santos, 7. Pedro Goncalves, 8. Marcus Edwards, 9. Hidemasa Morita, 10. Paulinho, 11. Francisco Trincao

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Aaron Ramsdale, 2. William Saliba, 3. Gabriel Magalhaes, 4. Takehiro Tomiyasu, 5. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 6. Bukayo Saka, 7. Thomas Partey, 8. Martin Odegaard, 9. Fabio Vieira, 10. Gabriel Martinelli, 11. Leandro Trossard

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams will be played between Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal on 9th March 2023 from 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT) at Estádio José Alvalade. If we talk about the recent match result then the SCP team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the ARS team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match. As per the scoreboard SCP has had very good form in recent matches, most probably they will win this match.