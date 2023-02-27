SCP vs ESP Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who are lovers watching football matches. It is a highly anticipated football match and this match will be played between two powerful teams. Beause a very amazing and popular Portuguese League is all set for this match. This match is going to be played between Sporting Lisbon vs Estoril Praia. Now all the enthusiasts of the match are very excited about this match as they know that it will be very amazing and enjoyable. Here we have more information about the SCP vs ESP match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that Portuguese League is coming back with its two powerful teams. Both teams are very famous among people and they always give their best to entertain their fans with gameplay. Now all the players are also ready to defeat each other in the match. The Portuguese League match between Sporting Lisbon and Estoril Praia will be played at Estádio José Alvalade. If we talk about the weather of the match then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details including team, date, day, lineup and other details. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

SCP vs ESP Live Score

Match Details

Team: Sporting Lisbon (SCP) vs Estoril Praia (ESP)

League: Portuguese League

Date: 28 February 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio José Alvalade

Sporting Lisbon (SCP) Possible Playing 11: 1. Antonio Adan, 2. Sebastian Coates, 3. Goncalo Inacio, 4. Hector Bellerin, 5. Ousmane Diomande, 6. Nuno dos-Santos, 7. Pedro Goncalves, 8. Manuel Ugarte, 9. Marcus Edwards, 10. Paulinho, 11. Francisco Trincao

Estoril Praia (ESP) Possible Playing 11: 1.Daniel Figueira, 2. Bernardo Vital, 3. Joaozinho Graca, 4. Pedro Alvaro, 5. Tiago Santos, 6. Francisco Geraldes, 7. Joao Gamboa, 8. Joao Carvalho, 9. Duarte Carvalho, 10. Tiago Gouveia, 11. Cassiano Moreira

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and hardworking players and they all are giving their best in the match. This match is going to be played between Sporting Lisbon vs Estoril Praia on 28th February 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Estádio José Alvalade. If we talk about the match SCP team won 4 matches, and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the ESP team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. SCP team looks good in the recent match and it has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.