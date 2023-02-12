SCP vs POT Portuguese League, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Best Picks, Sporting Lisbon vs FC Porto:- Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news with you that a very well-known and amazing Portuguese League is coming back to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Sporting Lisbon vs FC Porto. As we all know that both teams have a massive fan following and they don’t need any introduction. Now fans have been searching for the match details. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Now both teams’ fans are very excited about the match as they want to show their best moves in the playground. Now all the fans have been waiting for the match and now fans’ wait is going to be over as only a few hours left for the football match. The Portuguese League match between Sporting Lisbon vs FC Porto will be played at Estádio José Alvalade. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

SCP vs POT Match Details

Team: Sporting Lisbon (SCP) vs FC Porto (POT)

Day: Sunday

Date: 12th February 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio José Alvalade

League: Portuguese League

SCP vs POT Lineups Player

Sporting Lisbon (SCP) Possible Playing 11: 1.Antonio Adan, 2. Sebastian Coates, 3. Goncalo Inacio, 4. Matheus Reis, 5. Nuno dos-Santos, 6. Hidemasa Morita, 7. Pedro Goncalves, 8. Manuel Ugarte, 9. Paulinho, 10. Marcus Edwards, 11. Francisco Trincao

FC Porto (POT) Possible Playing 11: 1.Claudio Ramos, 2. Ivan Marcano, 3. Pepe, 4. Zaidu Sanusi, 5. Joao Mario Neto Lopes, 6. Mateus Uribe, 7. Eduardo Cossa, 8. Bernardo Folha, 9. Andre Franco, 10. Antonio Martinez, 11. Danny Loader

SCP vs POT Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very amazing and hardworking. This match is going to be played between Sporting Lisbon vs FC Porto on 12th February 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Estádio José Alvalade. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the recent match result then The SCP team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the POT team won 4 matches and drew 1 match. The POT team looks good in the match and has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.