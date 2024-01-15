CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Sebastian Gartside Cause of Death? Newark Resident Passed Away in Car Accident

by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day. Today a news has come stating that Newark resident Sebastian Gartside passes away in a car accident and community grief after such prominent loss of most beloved person. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A sense of sadness envelops Newark, Ohio, as the community grieves the passing of Sebastian Gartside. A resident and student at Newark Catholic High School, he tragically lost his life in a car accident. Sebastian Gartside was part of a devastating road traffic collision on Route 14, occurring last Friday.

Sebastian Gartside Cause of Death

The incident led to Gartside’s vehicle colliding with a tree at significant speeds. The circumstances preceding the crash are currently under investigation. Sebastian Gartside, a lifelong Newark, Ohio resident, was just 17 years old when the accident occurred. Recognized for his dedication and vibrant spirit, Gartside’s premature departure has stunned and saddened friends, family, and the entire community. The passing of Gartside has profoundly affected the Newark community, with both Newark Catholic High School and the broader community grieving the premature loss of a young life. Tributes are flowing in, celebrating Gartside for his lively personality and the happiness he brought to those in his circle.

Sebastian Gartside’s demise is linked to the injuries he sustained in the car accident. No additional details have been disclosed concerning the specific cause of the incident. In honoring the life of Sebastian Gartside, we reflect on his cherished role within the Newark community. Our sincere sympathies extend to Gartside’s family, friends, and the entire Newark community amid this challenging period. A commemoration of the life of Sebastian John Gartside, aged 17, from Newark, is scheduled at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, from 3:30 to 5 P.M. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024.

Everyone is invited to join in this tribute to Sebastian’s life. Obituary for Sebastian John Gartside. In memory of Sebastian John Gartside, aged 17, of Newark, a Celebration of Life will take place at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave. All are invited to join in commemorating Sebastian’s life. Additionally, a private memorial service for his family, led by Fr. David Sizemore, will be held separately.

