Second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV Launched in India, Price at Rs 73.5 Lakh

Recently, a second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV launched in India which is making a huge craze among customers. The Mercedes-Benz GLC has gained a strong foothold in the luxury SUV segment in India since its launch back in 2016. Now, the company has launched the highly anticipated second-generation GLC, which promises to take the driving experience to a whole new level. People have very eager to know the price and features of the newly launched second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV. Currently, this news is on the top of social media and gained much attention from the viewers. Keep following this page to know in detail.

If we talk about the price so it starts with prices starting at Rs 73.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the GLC 300 petrol variant, the SUV offers customers a premium driving experience with a host of new features and upgrades. One of the key highlights of the new GLC is its increased size, which results in more cabin space and enhanced comfort for both the driver and passengers. The exterior of the GLC has also received a significant upgrade, with a more sophisticated and premium look. The front grille is bolder and more imposing, while the LED headlights add to the sleek and modern aesthetics of the SUV.

Second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV

The new GLC also comes with new alloy wheel designs, further enhancing its visual appeal. Inside the cabin, the GLC offers luxury and comfort in abundance. The seats are wrapped in premium leather upholstery and offer excellent support and cushioning. The dashboard has been redesigned with a more minimalist approach, giving the interior a clean and clutter-free look. The infotainment system has also been upgraded and now offers a larger touchscreen display with improved functionality and connectivity options. Scroll down to know more.

Under the hood, the GLC offers a choice between a diesel and a petrol engine. The GLC 200 petrol variant is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, delivering a punchy performance combined with excellent fuel efficiency. The GLC 300d diesel variant, on the other hand, is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that offers a smooth and refined driving experience. With its premium looks, enhanced comfort, advanced technology, and powerful engines, the GLC is poised to attract customers looking for a truly luxurious and dynamic driving experience. With over 1,500 bookings already made, it is clear that the new GLC has struck a chord with Indian customers who value style, comfort, and performance.