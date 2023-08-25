Seema Deo Cause Of Death? Actor Seema Deo Passed Away at 83, Death – Obituary

It is very shocking and saddening to share that Seema Deo passed away on 24 August 2023. Yes, you heard right she is no more and her demise news is running on the top of the internet and social media pages. She was an Indian Hindi and Marathi film actress who had worked in various successful movies. She appeared in over 80 movies of Hindi and Marathi films. Her death news is making a great buzz on the internet and lots of questions are also arriving related to her death. Let us continue this article and know more about herself, so continue your reading.

Her death was announced and shared by her son Abhinay Deol and this tragic news is making headlines on the news channels. She took her last breath between 8:30 to 09:00 a.m. on Thursday morning 24 August 2023 at her residence in Bandra. She suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for the last three years and she was 81 years old at the time of her demise. The cause of her death is said to the age-related ailments. It is also said that she died from her long old age and was also diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. There is not much information has been shared related to her death cause. Scroll down to know more about herself.

Seema Deo Cause Of Death?

She will be always remembered for her best roles in her successful films including Anand, Kora Kagaz, Koshish, and many others. She was born on 27 March 1942 in Girgaum, Bombay, India. Bombay is currently known as Mumbai. She was the husband of actor Ramesh Feo and was the mother of two sons including actor Ajinkya Deo and director Abhinay Deo. She grew up in Bombay and traveled a long journey from humble beginnings to becoming a successful actress.

Her husband was also a veteran actor in both Marathi and Hindi cinema who died in 2022 at the age of 93. She was survived by her family including her husband and two sons. He had worked in both Hindi and Marathi films and made a great impact on her loved ones. Social media is full of tributes for her demise and many people popular personalities also paid tributes. She was a Veteran Marathi actor and her loved ones will always miss her deeply by thier pure hearts. Her final rites are set to take place at 5:00 pm at Shivaji Park. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.