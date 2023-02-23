Semi Homie Death Reason? Fans Heartbroken as Rapper is Killed in Attack That Injured 2

Recently the news has come on the internet that a rapper Semi Homie has passed away reportedly. Homie was a very talented and amazing person who was very famous as a rapper. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. still, tributes have been flooding in for rapper Semie Homie. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and now many people are very curious to know about Semie Homie and how did he die suddenly. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

As per the report, Rapper Semi Homie passed away in a triple shooting and this tragic shooting occurred in Washington, DC, on Tuesday,21 February 2023. Rapper’s demise news has been announced by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch. This shocking incident took place in Saratoga Avenue, Northeast, on the night of 21 February and one of the victims died. It is considered the murder reportedly occurred in association with Cruddy Murda, MoneybagKZ and a 100k chain, The US Sun reported. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Semi Homie Death Reason?

Homie is the latest among the long list of rappers who lately lost their lives to gun violence, including PnB Rock, Snootie Wild, Takeoff, Lil Keed, and Coolio. Semi Homie a very famous rapper and rapper videographer, whose Instagram handle is @sarafismidas, shared a photo of the rapper in his Instagram story. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people paid a tribute to him on social media. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, In the rapper's last Instagram post shared on 15 February 2023, he promoted his latest single Deja Vu. Many fans paid tribute to him in the comment section. "Ain't no way bru," one user wrote, while another said, "waitttttttttttt, AINT NO FUC*** WAYY!. Reportedly, two other victims, who survived the shooting, were allegedly treated for non-life-threatening wounds. Since the rapper's passing news come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by Semi Homie's death. Many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.