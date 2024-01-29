SEN vs IVC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Senegal vs Cote DIvoire African Cup of Nations

We are back for the football lovers and those who are waiting for the match of the African Cup of Nations League. Yes, you heard this league is back with its next match and the game is going to be played between Senegal (SEN) and the team will play against DIvoire (IVC). This football match is set to begin at 01:30 am on Tuesday 30 January 2024 at Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro, a popular football match located in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast. Both teams have a large number of fans and many are waiting for this match. Let’s continue your reading and we will try to share all the details.

The African Cup of Nations Tournament was begun recently and both teams have played three matches in this league. Both teams have played a total of three matches and going to play their first face-to-face match in this league. Both teams belong to different groups in the points table and the details are not completely confirmed. Senegal has faced three wins and the team is ranked at the top of Group B in the points table. On the other side, Cote DIvoire has faced two wins, or one draw in the last games, and the team is ranked at the top of Group B’s top rank.

SEN vs IVC (Senegal vs Cote DIvoire) Match Details

Tournament: African Cup of Nations

Date: Tuesday, 30th January 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro

SEN vs IVC (Senegal vs Cote DIvoire) Starting 11

Senegal (SEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Edouard Mendy, 2. Kalidou Koulibaly, 3. Abdoulaye Seck, 4. Ismail Jakobs, 5. Nampalys Mendy, 6. Ismaila Sarr, 7. Pape Gueye, 8. Pape Sarr, 9. Krepin Diatta, 10. Habib Diallo, 11. Sadio Mane