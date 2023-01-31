SEN vs MDG Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Here we are sharing exciting news for football match lovers that a very famous African Nations Championship league is all set to entertain its fans with amazing teams. This match is going to be played between Senegal vs Madagascar. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they always give their best for winning the match. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match information because they know that it will be more amazing and interesting. Here we have more information about the SEN vs MDG match and will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned the African Nations Championship is all set for the upcoming football match. All the players of the team are all set for the match and they are ready to defeat each other in the match. The African Nations Championship match between Senegal and Madagascar is going to be played at Nelson Mandela Stadium. If we talk about the match then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like a team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: African Nations Championship

Team: Senegal (SEN) vs Madagascar (MDG)

Date: 1st February 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Nelson Mandela Stadium

Senegal (SEN) Possible Playing 11: 1.Pape Mamadou Sy, 2. Mamadou Sane, 3. Cheikhou Omar Ndiaye, 4. Ousmane Diouf, 5. Cheikh Tidiane Sidibe, 6. Moussa NDiaye, 7. Lamine Camara, 8. Ousmane Marouf Kane, 9. Malick Mbaye, 10. Cheikh Diouf, 11. Pape Amadou Diallo

Madagascar (MDG) Possible Playing 11: 1.Zakanirina Rakotoasimbola, 2. Martin Rakotonirina, 3. Rajo Razafindraibeharimihanta, 4. Tantely Rabarijaona, 5. Tantely Randrianiaina, 6. Arohasina Andrianarimanana, 7. Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa, 8. Rojolalaina Andriamanjato, 9. Tokinantenaina Randriatsiferana, 10. Solomampionona Razafindranaivo, 11. Jean Razafindrakoto

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous among people and both teams' players are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played between Senegal vs Madagascar on 1st February 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Nelson Mandela Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the SEN team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the MDG team won 4 matches out of 5. MDG team has more chances to win the match.