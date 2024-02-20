Senatobia Accident: 17-year-old dead, 14-year-old injured After Car Crash, Footage

Two people were badly affected by the recent car crash that happened in Senatobia, MS. As per the details, a 17-year-old died while a 14-year-old was critically injured in a fatal car crash. The car crash has left the whole community and the department shocked. The Senatobia crash news has gone viral on the internet. People are coming on the internet and looking for the circumstances surrounding the crash. In this report, we will give you information regarding the Senatobia car crash and the identification of the victims. If you are searching for the same you are on the right page. Stay tuned for more information.

As we earlier mentioned, a 17-year-old who is identified as Hannah Muniz passed away in this fatal crash while a 14-year-old was injured. Currently, this crash news is becoming the most discussed topic on the internet. The tragedy took place on Friday in Senatobia, Mississippi. As per the Mississippi Highway Patrol reports, two-vehicle badly damaged in a crash. The department responded to a call and arrived on Highway 4 which is located in Tate County after 6 PM. Unfortunately, the 17-year-old Hannah Muniz has died in this crash. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Furthermore, two vehicles were involved in this fatal crash which left one person dead and one injured. The injured victim is identified as a 14-year-old whose name is unclear while the 17-year-old was Hannah Muniz. In addition, a 34-year-old man was traveling toward Highway 4 in a Ford F-350 while the dead victim Muniz was traveling toward Highway 305 in a Toyota Corolla South. Sadly, both vehicles collided on Highway 4. Both vehicles are also injured in this crash. The 17-year-old woman was declared at the incident place as she was badly injured. Learn more in the next section.

The 14-year-old victim was rushed to the nearby hospital. It is unclear whether the 34-year-old man is injured or not. The exact cause of the crash is unknown. Although information regarding the crash is still being uncovered. The specific details about the crash and the circumstances that caused it have not yet been revealed by the local authorities The department is actively working on this case. The investigation is still ongoing. The victim's family is dealing with a difficult time.