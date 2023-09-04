Tomorrow is 5th September 2023 and this day is celebrated as Teachers Day In many countries worldwide with great joy and happiness. Teachers’ Day is intended to be special days for the appreciation of teachers and may include celebrations to honor them for their special contributions in a particular field area, or the community in general. The date on which Teachers’ Day is celebrated good from country to country. This day is a special day on the calendar of Indian citizens as it marks the birthday of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan a great educationist, philosopher, and second president of India. Now below get complete details of Happy Teachers Day 2023. Happy World Teacher’s Day Messages Wishes Poems Quotes Images Whatsapp Status

Happy Teachers Day Wishes SMS Messages 2023

U aren’t only our teacher

U are our best Friend,

Philosopher & guide of my life

All molded in2 one person

We will always be grateful for Ur support !!

latest Quotes on Happy Teachers Day

“Happy teachers day my friend. As the special day for teachers arrives, I wish you brighter future and opportunities in life always.”

For Teaching Children Lessons,

To Help Them As They Grow,

Let This Gift Remind You,

You’re The Best Teacher We Know!

U’ve done wonders with m,

By enlightening me with Ur wisdom,,

Transforming me with Ur intellect..

& working diligently with perseverance’

Thanks for making me what am I Today!!

Dear teacher, Thanks for being so outstanding, understanding and caring

you proved that learning can be joyous and pleasant experience

You are a wonderful teacher

Wishing you a Happy Teachers Day!

You have always been my inspiration who guided me all throughout.

Thanks for being a my true mentor.

Wishing that this Teachers’ Day be really special for you!

Teacher’s Day Quotes Greetings 2023

You are a wonderful teacher, who proved that learning can be joyous and pleasant experience, wishing you a HAPPY TEACHER’S DAY.

The object of teaching a child is to enable him to get along without his teacher.

Happy Teachers Day

I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well.. Happy Teachers Day.

I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework.

Happy Teachers Day

Teaching might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit.

Happy Teachers Day

Dear Teacher, Thanks for inspiring hope in me, Igniting my imagination, And instilling in me – a love of learning.. Happy Teacher’s Day!

Teachers Day

The Way You Teach…

The Knowledge You Share…

The Care You Take…

The Love You Shower..

Makes You…

The World’s Best Teacher…

Happy Teacher’s Day!

Teachers, I believe, are the most responsible and important members of society because their professional efforts affect the fate of the earth. – Helen Caldicott

The task of the modern educator is not to cut down jungles, but to irrigate deserts. ~ C. S. Lewis, Author

The best teacher is the one who suggests rather than dogmatizes, and inspires his listener with the wish to teach himself.

– Edward Bulwer-Lytton

I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist and that there are as few as there are any other great artists. Teaching might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit. ~ John Steinbeck, Author

Happy Teachers Day Images Wallpapers Photos Pics 2023

Happy Teacher’s Day Whatsapp Status FB DP

The dream begins with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called ‘truth’.

One looks back with appreciation to the brilliant teachers, but with gratitude to those who touched our human feelings. The curriculum is so much necessary raw material, but warmth is the vital element for the growing plant and for the soul of the child.

Teachers are the parents who guide you without any ulterior motive.

I thank you, dear teacher – for being my strength and my inspiration!

Happy Teachers’ Day!

