Senior Citizen Killed in Nashik Road Accident CCTV Video Footage Photos

The breaking news is coming that woman lost her life after being hit by a vehicle. She was a senior citizen. She died on the spot after being hit by the vehicle.

According to the sources, a senior citizen lost her life in the Nashik road accident. The police department also revealed the identity of the senior citizen. As per the sources, Rukmini Dirwani is the victim of this accident. She was 75 years old at the time of her death. This incident happened on Tuesday when she was crossing Gangpur Road. She was rushed to the near hospital after the accident but after so many efforts doctors declared her dead. She took her last breath on Wednesday. She died on Wednesday.

Further, the investigation is still ongoing. The vehicle was coming in speedily. The Sarkarwada police are finding the diver of that car who was responsible for this accident.

Still, the suspect is not found. The CCTV footage is also shared by the police department but CCTV footage is not clear therefore they are unable to identify the suspect. This type of news always makes people in shock. It is very important to follow traffic rules. The number of accident cases rapidly increasing worldwide. The police department filed a case against the driver for their negligence while driving. The speed vehicle knocked her down. She was hurt in the head and chest. She was treated but she did not survive. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.