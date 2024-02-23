Sennheiser HD 490 PRO Studio Headphones Launched in India Specs and Features

The Sennheiser company launched its new product in the Indian market. Let us inform you that, Sennheiser HD 490 PRO studio headphones have recently launched in India. After its launch in India, the demand for headphones is increasing. Whenever a product is launched it always offers the details surrounding its price, specifications, and features. People are coming on the internet and looking for the price of Sennheiser HD 490 Pro studio headphones. This page will help you to learn about the price of Sennheiser HD 490 PRO studio headphones, specifications,s, and features. If you want to know the complete information, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As we know, the Sennheiser company has launched a new product in India. What is special about these newly launched headphones? The open-back HD 490 PRO reference studio headphones launched in India on Thursday. This company always tries to give the best demand producers to their customers. The newly launched open-back HD 490 PRO reference studio headphones feature a wide, spatial sound stage with amazing localization. The listeners can enjoy their amazing journey by using the open-back HD 490 PRO reference studio headphones. The company Sennheiser claims that open-back HD 490 PRO reference studio headphones offer clear sound production. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Sennheiser HD 490 PRO Studio Headphones Launched in India

Now, the question is raised what is the price of open-back HD 490 PRO reference studio headphones? If you are looking for the price let us inform you that the newly launched open-back HD 490 PRO reference studio headphones are priced at Rs 34,500. The customers will get 2 different sets of ear pods, a dear VR MIX-SE license, and a 1.8 m headphone wire. The above price includes all of these things. If we talk about the Sennheiser HD 490 PRO Plus price which is nearly Rs 41, 300. This price added a 3 m headphone wire and fabric headband pad. Scroll down the page.

The Sennheiser company claims that the open-back HD 490 PRO reference studio headphones' frequency response of the device is incoloured. The ear pads for these headphones come in two different designs. The velour pads which are also known as producing pads are designed with a warmer response to allow the users to get a different perspective. On the other side, the fabric pads which are also known as mixing ear pads, allow the flat and natural sounds. There is no doubt the Sennheiser Company always offers good quality products.