SER vs GEN Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Servette vs Genk UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

One of the best UEFA Champions League Qualifiers league is all set to entertain its fans. This match is going to be played between Servette vs Genk.

The UEFA Champions League Qualifiers match between Servette vs Genk at Stade de Genève.

Match Details

Team: Servette (SER) vs Genk (GEN)

League: UEFA Champions League Qualifiers

Date:26th July 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stade de Genève

Servette (SER) Possible Playing 11:1.Jeremy Frick, 2. Keigo Tsunemoto, 3. Bradley Mazikou, 4. Nicolas Vouilloz, 5. Yoan Severin, 6. Timothe Cognat, 7. Dereck Kutesa, 8. Ronny Rodelin, 9. Boubacar Fofana-Jr, 10. Chris Bedia, 11. Enzo Crivelli

Genk (GEN) Possible Playing 11:1.Maarten Vandevoordt, 2. Mark McKenzie, 3. Carlos Cuesta, 4. Gerardo Arteaga, 5. Daniel Munoz, 6. Patrik Hrosovsky, 7. Anouar Ait El Hadj, 8. Bryan Heynen, 9. Mike Tresor-Ndayishimiye, 10. Tolu Arokodare, 11. Joseph Paintsil

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very talented and amazing and they are ready to show their best moves to win the match. This match is going to be played between Servette vs Genk on 26th July 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Stade de Genève. The SER team has more chances to win the match against the GEN. As we all know that this is a game and a game can be changed at the last moment.