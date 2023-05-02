Serena Williams Reveals Second Pregnancy at Met Gala 2023 With husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams, the legendary Tennis queen is expecting her second child. The news has been viral on the internet and her fans are thrilled by the news and are searching for it on all the media platforms. The former tennis star revealed the good news by herself and surprised the fans and followers. Serena Jameka Williams who has been the greatest tennis player of all time announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala 2023. The tennis champion is already a mother of a 5-year-old daughter Olympia. We are providing you with whole info about the pregnancy and family of the tennis queen. Be with us to get the entire news.

Serena Williams announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.” on the image posted by her. Since the tennis star posted this news, her Instagram account went flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and fans all over the world. Williams retired from tennis in September 2022 and now her pregnancy news has excited her fans. Fans are posting wishes for the unborn child as the future Grand Slam record holder.

Serena Williams Reveals Second Pregnancy

Serene William is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017. The couple is already blessed with a five-year-old daughter, Olympia. She shared an adorable image with her husband Alexis Ohanian and holding her baby bump. It has been in the news that she is 20 weeks pregnant. Serena who won the 23-time singles Grand Slam Championship and is fourteen-time doubles Grand Slam Champion, definitely missing tennis as she admitted in recent talks with Norah O’Donnell is very happy and excited to be a second-time mom. She gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in 2017.

Williams is considered one of the best female tennis players of all time. The famous player is very active on social media as she often posts many pictures of her with her daughter on the tennis court with rackets. The fans are always curious to know whether she would raise her daughter to play tennis. At present, the tennis queen is 42 years of age and holds a great place in the hearts of her fans. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next powerful champion like Serena. All are sending wishes for the tennis champion. The retired tennis star has also been active to bring about social changes as she expressed openly many times on social media platforms regarding many social issues. Stay tuned for more updates.