Sergio Gori Death Reason? Former Italian Football Star Gori Passed Away, Obituary

A renowned former Italian football player Sergio Gori passed away on 5th April at the age of 77. The legend who played for Juventus and Inter Milan, died after battling in hospital for a few days in hospital in his home city – Milan. Soccer lovers are saddened by his demise and are sending tributes and condolences to the family in moments of grief. Sergio Gori also famous as Bobo among loved ones and fans was a great striker and a defender too. The disease which he was battling remains unknown till now but he spent around two weeks in the Multimedica Facility in Sesto San Giovanni, Milan. Read below the whole article to know about his debut and achievements in his lifetime.

Born in 1946, February 24 made a debut at a very young age with Inter Milan at the age of eighteen years. Between 1964 and 1966, he got huge success winning ten caps. With Inter he won the 1964-65 and the 1965-66 Series A titles. He also won the 1964-65 European Cup and the 1965 Intercontinental Cup. For six years he was with Cagliari and was a key member who was the only one to win the title ‘Scudetto'(Italian Title). He was an important starter for the Cagliari formation. Be with us to know his further journey.

Sergio Gori Death Reason?

Sergio Gori went to Juventus in 1975, where he lasted two seasons and won the UEFA Cup and his fourth Scudetto during the 1976–1977 campaign. Gori made his Italy debut at the 1970 FIFA World Cup, in the quarter-final match against hosts Mexico, and came to replace Domenghini. Italy went on to reach the final of the tournament. He made two more appearances for the Italian national side in 1970 following the World Cup. He would be remembered for his passion and dedication towards his Football teams, Inter Milan, Cagliari, and Juventus forever.

Former co-players and club members are paying tributes to him for his peaceful departure. Fans and supporters are sharing thoughts and prayers for him in their posts. His wife Daniela Gori and three children- Saida, Davide, and Pietro are trying to heal up from this profound loss. Gori who was a prominent midfielder and a forward would always be an inspiration for young football enthusiasts. We also wish the great player with ou warmth and respect. Kindly pay tributes to Famous Football Icon on our site. stay tuned……..