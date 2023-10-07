SEV vs RVL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga EA Sports League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the La Liga EA Sports League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams: Sevilla (SEV) and Rayo Vallecano (RVL). Both teams are back again to play a new match and lots of people are waiting to watch or enjoy this match. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:30 pm on Sunday 8 October 2023 and this match is going to take place at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain. Lots of people are expressing their excitement and hitting online platforms to learn more about this upcoming football match. So, let us know all the details about this match.

Both of the teams have given thier best in this tournament and received a lot of love from the audience and viewers. Let us see the scores of both as per the points table. Rayo Vallecano has played eight matches in this tournament in which they faced three wins, three draws, or two losses and is currently ranked in the 8th place of the points table. On the other side, Sevilla has played a total of seven matches in this tournament and faced two wins, one draw, and four losses. This team is ranked in the 15th position in the points table.

SEV vs RVL (Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano) Match Details

Match: Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano (SEV vs RVL)

Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League

Date: Sunday, 8th October 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain

SEV vs RVL (Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano) Starting 11

Sevilla (SEV) Possible Starting 11 1.Orjan Nyland, 2. Juanlu Sanchez, 3. Loic Bade, 4. Adria Pedrosa, 5. Sergio Ramos, 6. Lucas Ocampos, 7. Ivan Rakitic, 8. Erik Lamela, 9. Djibril Sow, 10. Youssef En-Nesyri, 11. Dodi Lukebakio