SEV vs RVL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga EA Sports League

2 days ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the La Liga EA Sports League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams: Sevilla (SEV) and Rayo Vallecano (RVL). Both teams are back again to play a new match and lots of people are waiting to watch or enjoy this match. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:30 pm on Sunday 8 October 2023 and this match is going to take place at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain. Lots of people are expressing their excitement and hitting online platforms to learn more about this upcoming football match. So, let us know all the details about this match.

SEV vs RVL Live Score

Both of the teams have given thier best in this tournament and received a lot of love from the audience and viewers. Let us see the scores of both as per the points table. Rayo Vallecano has played eight matches in this tournament in which they faced three wins, three draws, or two losses and is currently ranked in the 8th place of the points table. On the other side, Sevilla has played a total of seven matches in this tournament and faced two wins, one draw, and four losses. This team is ranked in the 15th position in the points table.

SEV vs RVL (Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano) Match Details

Match: Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano (SEV vs RVL)
Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League
Date: Sunday, 8th October 2023
Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain

SEV vs RVL (Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano) Starting 11

Sevilla (SEV) Possible Starting 11 1.Orjan Nyland, 2. Juanlu Sanchez, 3. Loic Bade, 4. Adria Pedrosa, 5. Sergio Ramos, 6. Lucas Ocampos, 7. Ivan Rakitic, 8. Erik Lamela, 9. Djibril Sow, 10. Youssef En-Nesyri, 11. Dodi Lukebakio

Rayo Vallecano (RVL) Possible Starting 11 1.Stole Dimitrievski, 2. Ivan Balliu, 3. Florian Lejeune, 4. Alfonso Espino, 5. Aridane Hernandez, 6. Isi Palazon, 7. Oscar Valentin, 8. Alvaro Garcia Rivera, 9. Unai Lopez, 10. Sergio Camello, 11. Raul de Tomas

It is also said that this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams in this tournament. Both teams gave their best in the previous matches but nothing can be said too early. There is no possibility of rain on the match day, the weather is also completely clear on the match day. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be telecast live on JioCinema. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com for more articles.

