Seven Labourers Dead as vehicle Falls into Gorge in J&K’s Kishtwar A

A tragic incident occurred in Kishtwar town in Jammu and Kashmir and seven people lost their life. The horrifying incident occurred when a vehicle rolled down and fell into a deep narrow valley. It has been reported that the vehicle was carrying workers of the Dangduru Power Project. The surviving workers are injured badly and rushed to the nearby hospital. The incident horrified the people who witness the happening before them. The tragic incident took place around 8.30 am as reported by the police. The rescue operation is ongoing. We are providing you with the whole information in detail.

It has been reported that a vehicle was carrying ten people from the Dachan to the under-construction dam site. These were all local labourers. The incident happened on Wednesday. The unfortunate road accident occurred when the cruiser vehicle lost control and suddenly rolled down deep into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar. As the police received the information about the terrifying accident, the officials reached the accident site with the rescue team. Rescue operation is ongoing but as the gorge is about 300 feet deep, it took time to get out the people of the gorge.

Seven Labourers Dead as vehicle Falls

The vehicle’s registration number is JK06 – 3095. The reason for the control over the vehicle is not known till now. The police officials are investigating the accident. The deceased have been identified and most are the residents of the nearby places. The deceased are Sudesh Kumar S/o Karam Chand R/o kutwara kastigarh Doda, Akhter Hussain s/o Mohd Abass R/o pingrari dachhan, Abdul Rasheed s/o Aziz Mohd R/o Bunjwar Kishtwar, Mubshar Ahmed Un-known, Itva, Rahul, Karan. The other accident victims are also in critical condition and are admitted to the district hospital in Kishtwar. It has also been reported that the cruiser vehicle was of Pakal Dul Project.

Union Minister Jitender Singh expressed grief over the unfortunate accident and assured of all the possible help to the affected families. Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav told the media that the accident occurred due to the heavy rainfall in the area. Many ministers shared their condolences on the Twitter posts. The pictures of the accident site are horrifying and the deceased people lost their lives on the spot as per the reports. It is assumed that the driver might be taking the curve on the slippery road when the vehicle met with the unfortunate accident. Our prayers are with the deceased persons. Stay tuned.