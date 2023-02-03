Shadrach Arloo’s Death Reason? Victim of West Hills Mall incident Was to Travel to Germany Explained!

Recently the news has come on the internet that a young man has passed away recently. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday. Since the news has come on the internet and this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. A young man passed away at the West Hills Mall in a police arrest incident on Sunday. Now many people are very curious to know full information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, the young man has been identified as Shadrach Arloo who was 32 years old and was scheduled to travel to Germany barely 24 hours before his unfortunate death. His sister has confirmed Shadrach Arloo’s passing news and she said to the local news that her brother had gone to town to buy some items in preparation for his travel when he got into a condition with police leading to his death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, Perpetual Didier is a known gospel singer, her brother was reportedly beaten and tased to death during the incident with a police officer and private security guard at the mall. Victim’s sister said that the victim had gone to the mall shopping and purchased a few things he was expected to carry along to Germany for his elder sister- the sister had facilitated his documentation and travel. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, the Sowutuom District Court remanded that the store manager of Max Buy Ghana Limited, dealers of electrical Appliances within the West Hills Mall, Boafo Osei Kwame in link with the death of 32 yaers old man. The manager is suspected of Shadrach Arloo's death. The suspect was taken into custody and currently, the investigation of the incident has been ongoing.