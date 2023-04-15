Shahjahanpur: Six Killed, 10 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Falls Off Bridge in UP’s

The Breaking news coming from Shahjahanpur. A horrific incident happened a tractor-trolly fell. According to the reports the tractor fell into the Garra River. The incident took place after a tractor-trolly fell from the bridge into the Garra River in Tilhar’s Birsinglpur village. After this incident tractor is in the bad condition. Also, people are injured and killed in this accident.

In this accident 6 were killed, and 10 were injured after a tractor-trolley falls off a bridge in UP’s Shahjhanpur. police have rescued the operations and it is underway the police. Many people lost their family members in this accident. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by the locals. In this accident, at least six people were killed and ten others were injured. Theres locals helped the injured people and take them safely to the hospital. On this incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityamath expressed anguish over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next-of-kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

10 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Falls

The incident took place in Tilhar’s Birsingpur village. Police have reached the incident place. According to the reports, the police ensure the treatment of the injured. After this big accident, Chief Minister shows emotions for the injured families. In that vehicle, there are 30 people who were traveling. They were going for ‘Bhagwat Katha’. The people were on their way to fetch water from the Garra River for ‘Bhagwat Katha. This accident happened on April 15, 2023, in UP’s Shahjahanpur. After this accident, the question is raised, what is the cause of the accident?

Further Cheif minister shows emotions for those who lost their family in this accident. Many people tweets about this news on Twitter. May their family come out of this incident. The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh. Police informed their family about the accident. May god give strength to their family. Losing someone is very hurts. The people who are injured, those treatment is going to UP’s hospital. The chief minister has also asked the administrative officers to conduct relief and rescue work on a war footing and ensure proper treatment of the injured. The full incident was on social media. The people who were there were making a video of the accident. Also, this news is on trend. Too much loss of innocent people. May their soul rest in peace.