Shahnawaz Pradhan Death Reason? Mirzapur Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan Passed Away At 56

A well-known face from the Indian popular web series, Mirzapur’s actor Shahnawaz Pradhan sadly passed away at the age of 56. It is saddening to learn that a very long actor of the movies who has appeared in the popular web series has gone from this world leaving his family and fans devastated. As per the sources, the actor had starred in various movies in the Bollywood industry and Mirzapur was one of the best hit movies. Along with this, he also worked in Byomkesh Bakshi, Tota Weds Maina, and films like Shahrukh Khan’s Raees and Saif Ali Khan’s Phantom.

The news of his passing was confirmed by the actor Yashpal Sharma through his account of the evening. Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, his fans and friends are paying tribute to him and giving deep condolences to his family who is passing through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family members. Shahnawaz took his last breath on Friday, February 17, 2023. According to the sources, many fans are trying to know the reason behind his sudden passing. Let’s find out what is the reason behind his sudden passing and how did he die?

Shahnawaz Pradhan Death Reason?

The sources say that the Shahnawaz died after suffering a heart attack on Friday. Actor Yashpal Sharma shared that he was taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he fell unconscious. Well, there is no much information related to him but he was nearly born in 1966 or 1967. The actor was known for his portrayal of Sindbad the Sailor in the popular fantasy television series, Alif Laila, Nand Baba In Ramanand Sagar Epic TV serial Shree Krishn, and playing Hafiz Saeed in Phantom.

Along with this, he also worked in the Marathi serial Kahe Diya Pardes which premiered on Zee Marathi. During his entire career in the film industry, he gained a massive fan following and earned huge respect from his fans across the world. His appearance in Mirzapur has gained a large number of fan’s attraction.

Rajesh Tailang who appeared with Shahnawaz in Mirzapur also paid tribute to him and shared a picture of the late actor with words,” Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha”. He will be always remembered by his fans and friends.