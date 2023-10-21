Headline

Shan Bondel Death Reason? Well-known Konkani Writer Shan Bondel Passed Away

21 mins ago
Add Comment
by Bhawna Yadav

We are sharing a piece of the sad news that a very well-known and popular Konkani writer Shan Bondel passed away. Yes, it is true that Shan Bondel is no more. In this article, we are going to talk about Shan Bondel. Currenlty, his demise news is on the top of the internet headlines. People are coming on the internet and searching about Shan Bondel’s cause of death. Shan Bondel was also known as Stephan Sequeira. There are many questions that have been raised after the passing of Shan Bondel. People are very curious to know about his cause of death. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Shan Bondel Death Reason

According to the sources, a very well-known writer of Konkani literature Shan Bondel recently passed away. The sudden demise of Shan Bondel left the whole community shocked. People want to know about his cause of death. How did he die? What was his cause of death? Was he suffering from any serious illness? This article helps you to learn complete information about Shan Bondel and his cause of death. If you searching for his cause of death let us inform you he was suffering from a serious illness. The famous Konkano literature writer Shan Bondel passed away due to ill health. Keep reading.

Shan Bondel Death Reason?

Further, Shan Bondel passed away on October 20, 2023. The Konkani literature writer Shan Bondel was a beloved member of Konkani Kullvar, Kuwait. In 2009, Shan Bondel was honored with an honorable prize for drama writing competitions and for a short story. Not only this Shan Bondel received the highest award for his short story ” Licibayechem English Sunnem’ and drama ‘Nimannyo Char Vostu’. He gained immense popularity due to his short story and drama. The community has never forgotten his support, love, and dedication. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

Shan Bondel’s exact cause of death is still unknown. This is a very tough time for his family and community. The Konkani literature writer was known for his hard work and dedication for his work. If we talk about his famous drama. There are two popular drams Shan Bondel one is ‘Mama Marinaka’ and another one is ‘Kon Kithem Munta’. He was the writer of several short stories and poems. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and those people who were too close to Shan Bondel. He will always missed by his loved ones. The community mourned the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. Keep following Dekh News for more.

