Shane Garner Died In Airplane Crash, California: Who is Shane Garner?

There are three men were killed in an airplane crash in California. The article will discuss the obituary of Shane Garner and the causes of death. Three people died in a plane crash in California.

Who is Shane Garner?

Shane Garner was identified as a Systems Specialist and one of the three individuals who died in the plane crash during the U.S. Navy training exercise off the coast of California. Following the news of the death of three individuals in the plane crash, there was increased interest from the public to know more about each person involved in the tragic incident. But there has only been limited information out in public; Shane, one of the victim’s family, has not come out and shared any information regarding the incident.

Shane Garner Died In Airplane Crash

A fatal plane crash occurred during a US Navy training exercise off San Clemente Island. It is common for ordinary people to stay out of media and sources; people have been sharing prayers and condolence to the family of the victims at this challenging time. Capt. Jim Spitler, sector commander for the USCG in San Diego, said, “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing passengers.”

Three Georgia men, including Captain Eric Tatman of Marietta, First Officer Spencer Gerlings of Newnan, and Systems Specialist Shane Garner of Taylorsville, were killed in a plane crash during a US Navy training exercise off the coast of California on Wednesday. The information was reported by Phoenix Air Group, Inc., a company based in Cartersville. Phoenix Air Group, Inc. expressed its condolences and support for the families of all three men. During a U.S. Navy training exercise, a Phoenix Air Learjet 36 crashed off the coast, killing three individuals. The deceased have been identified as Eric Tatman, Spencer Geerlings, and Shane Garner, all employed by Phoenix Air, a Georgia-based private company.

San Clemente Island, where the crash occurred, is owned and managed by the Navy. The Phoenix Air Learjet 36 was one of two planes participating in the military training exercise. Shane Garner died in a plane crash during a US Navy training exercise off San Clemente Island.