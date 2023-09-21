Shannon Beador Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit, Newport Police Leak The Footage

There is a name that is trending on the internet right now and it is grabbing everyone’s attention. Yes, it is Shannon Beador and this name is all over the news because of this viral video. We are all shocked right now after hearing about this viral video. This viral video is happening on Twitter and other social media platforms. People are asking questions about this video. What is this video? What is this video about? What kind of video is happening on the internet? Well, we will try to give you all the details about this news. Let us continue with the article.

It has been reported that the video of the alleged DUI incident involving the Real Housewives of Cincinnati star, Shannon Beador, has been widely shared online. Beador, who is a star of the reality series, RHOC, has been the focus of attention after CCTV footage of her colliding with a house went viral online. Since the incident, the video of the Accident House has been circulating across various online platforms. It is believed that Beador was driving in the vicinity of the house when the incident occurred, and the Alleged DUI has since become a hot topic of discussion and controversy. Scroll down to find out more information about the incident. Shannon Beador Video Goes Viral