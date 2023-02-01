Shanti Bhushan Death Reason? Former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan Passed Away at 97

It is very hard to announce that Former Minister of Law Shanti Bhushan has passed away reportedly at the age of 97. He was an Indian politician and lawyer. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. It is very heartbreaking news for the political sector as they lost their beloved person. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Shanti Bhushan was a very amazing and kind person. He was an Indian politician and lawyer. He worked as the law Minister of Indian holding office at the Ministry of Law and Justice from 1977 to 1979 in the Moraji Desai Ministry. He also characterized politician Raj Narain in the historic case that led to the annulment of then prime minister Indira Gandhi’s election in 1975. He was a very respectful person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information.

As per the report, Former Minister of Law Shanti Bhushan passed away at age of 97. He took his last breath on 31 January 2023, Tuesday. His passing news has been confirmed by many social networking sites. Recently the news has come on the internet and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. He died in New Delhi on Tuesday after a brief illness. According to his family, he had been not keeping well for some time and passed away at his home in Delhi. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

He was also a senior advocate who worked as the law minister from 1977 to 1979 in the Morarji Desai cabinet. He was a father of two sons Jayant and Prashant. He was born on 11 November 1925 in Prayagraj and he completed his education at Ewing Christain Public School, Prayagraj. He was an active member of the Congress party and later the Janata Party. He was a very amazing personality who earned huge respect due to his nest work. Now many people are expressing their condolenes to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.