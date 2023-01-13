Sharad Yadav Death Reason? Politician Sharad Yadav Passed Away, Obituary Wiki-Bio

Sharad Yadav, an Indian politician from the Rashtriya Janata Dal party sadly passed away at the age of 75. The heartbreaking news come out on Friday morning, January 13, 2023, after the official announcement was made by her family. According to the sources, Congress Party Leader Rahul Gandhi paid respect to Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav after visiting his residence. Rahul said that He learnt a lot about politicians from the veteran politician. Many big politicians of India have paid tributes to the politician who is no more between us. According to the sources, Yadav Ji took his last breath at a private hospital in Gurugram.

As per the reports, the cause of his death has been confirmed and Mr Yadav died after suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and underwent dialysis. At his last moment, he was survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son. Mr Gandhi spoke to reporters and told about his interaction with Mr Yadav during a car journey and shared that was the starting of their relationship. He added that Mr Yadav was the opposition leader and had some political fights with his grandmother but still, they both shared a relationship of respect and affection.

Sharad Yadav Death Reason?

Sharad Yadav was born on July 1, 1947 to Nand Kishore Yadav and Sumitra Yadav in Babai village in Madhya Pradesh. He attended Robertson College Jabalpur to earn a Bachelor of Science degree and later, he received a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from Jabalpur Engineering College. The politician married to Rekha Yadav on February 15, 1989, with whom, he has a daughter and a son. Her daughter joined the INC party before the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election.

Yadav Ji remained a part of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha from 1986-1989, 2004-2009, and from 2014-2017. During his career as a politician, he settled on several government seats for the development of the country. He was also the chairman of the Committee on industry and other communities.

PM Narendra Modi also paid his condolence and wrote,” Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti”. The contribution to the country by Sharad Yadav will be always remembered by his political parties. He will always remain in our hearts for his service.