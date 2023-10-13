Sharafat Ali Death Reason? Folk Singer, Two Brothers Among Seven Die on Road

Renowned Siraiki singer Sharafat Ali Baloch tragically lost his life in a car accident. The accident took place in Mianwali near Pakka Ghanjera and resulted in the unfortunate loss of seven lives, including the singer. This devastating incident happened yesterday evening. Multiple news outlets and social media sources reported that the accident occurred when the singer lost control of his vehicle due to excessive speed.





The vehicle transported Sharafat Ali and six other individuals, including his younger brother, all of whom were returning from a concert. Images and video footage of the submerged vehicle’s retrieval have been widely circulating on social media. The police also successfully recovered a bag of money, which has been handed over to the singer’s family. Social media users and devoted fans are deeply saddened by the tragedy, expressing their sympathies to the singer’s family. Additionally, they are offering prayers for the souls of the departed.

Sharafat Ali Death Reason?

According to reports, Sharafat Ali Khan Baloch and six companions were on their way back from a wedding performance in Chidro village. The accident occurred around 2:30 am when their Fortuner vehicle veered off the side of the road and plunged into the canal. A local resident reached out to Rescue 1122 for help in recovering the submerged vehicle. A team from Rescue 1122 in Mianwali promptly arrived at the scene with the necessary equipment. Despite the predawn darkness, the divers successfully recovered the seven bodies.



The deceased individuals were identified as Sharafat Ali, his brothers Anwaar Ali and Najaf Ali Khan, along with Muqaddar Khan, Tahir Abbas, Malik Ashfaq, and Aamir Ali Khan. The Wan-Bhachran police transported the bodies to Mianwali DHQ Hospital, where they underwent medical examinations before being released to their respective families. During a search of the vehicle, local law enforcement discovered a bag containing approximately Rs1 million. The police subsequently handed over this cash to the singer’s family.



