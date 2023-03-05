Sharon Chimedza Cause of Death? Popular Former Zimbabwe Football Player of Warriors

The Chimedza family is mourning the passing of their beloved family member who has gone from this world leaving her entire family shattered. Popular former Zimbabwe football player of Warriors, Cephas Chimedza’s wife Sharon Chimedza has sadly passed away at a young age, says sources. It is saddening to learn about the passing of the lady who has gone from this world leaving her family and friends devastated. According to the sources, the news of Sharon’s passing was confirmed by Cephas Chimedza through his official Twitter account. Keep reading to know more details here.

In the tweet, it was not mentioned what was the reason behind her sudden passing. Since the news of Sharon’s death was confirmed on the Internet, people were eager to find the cause of her death and who she was. The sources say that Sharon took her last breath on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. A Facebook post reads,” Former Warriors, Dynamos and CAPS United left-back Cephas Chimedza lost his wife, Sharon, on Wednesday. In a message posted on Twitter from Willebroek, Belgium, Chimedza said. At 14:42 you sent me this saying see you soon. I was still waiting for your call only to get a police visit to tell me you were no more. Thank you for the 3 beautiful kids and all the years together. R.I.P Sharon”.

Sharon Chimedza Cause of Death?

Since the news was confirmed by him, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to Sharon and offering their heartfelt condolences to Chimedza’s family. If we talk about Sharon’s identity so, we would like to tell you that there is no specific profession Sharon was revealed. She was a kind and beautiful soul. The couple had 3 kids together. Unfortunately, Sharon has gone from this world leaving her family devastated. The family didn’t announce the funeral or other updates yet. Sharon Chimedza will be always remembered by her family.