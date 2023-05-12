Shaun Pickering Cause of Death? Welsh Olympian Shaun Pickering Dies at 61

There is the saddest news is coming out related to the death of Shaun Pickering and his deceased news is running in the trends of the news and internet sites. He passed away at the age of 61 years and his death news is heartbreaking for his family members, friends, and loved ones. He was a British Shot Putter and is mostly known for his performance. He received various awards and now his death news is running in the headlines of the news. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and some more information related to his death in this article.

His death news was shared in a statement and now circulating on many social media pages. He took his last breath on 11 May 2023 and he was 61 years old at the time of his demise. The exact cause of his death is not revealed publicly and not much information has been shared. There are various rumors are flowing on the internet sites that explain the cause of his death but nothing has been announced and cleared related to his death cause. We will update our article after receiving more information from our sources about his death cause and mention it in our article.

Shaun Pickering Cause of Death?

Shaun Pickering was born on 14 November 1961 and was most popular as a former British shot putter. He represented Great Britain in the Commonwealth Games including in the Olympics and Wales. He finished 27th at the Olympics of 1996 and also achieved a bronze medal in the shot put at the Commonwealth Games of 1998. He won various awards in the Welsh Athletics Hall of Fame in his sports career including 5 Welsh shot put titles, 5 Welsh discus throw titles, and 9 Welsh hammer throw titles. His parents were Olympian Jean Pickering and Ron Pickering. He became the heavy throws for United Kingdom Athletics in 2010.

He received various awards and medals for his best gameplay performances in Olympic events. Social media is flooded with tributes for his demise and many popular celebrities also expressed their sorrows for his loss. There is no information is shared about his funeral. He will be deeply missed by his family and loved ones. There are many social media users who are sharing various relief thoughts with his family and supporting his family at this painful moment.