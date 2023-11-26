Shawn Angell Cause of Death? Coastal Carolina University Alumnus Passed Away

Shawn Angell, a beloved member of the Hornell community, passed away Monday afternoon. His family and friends mourn his passing. Hornell, New York has lost one of its own. Known for his warm personality and loyalty to his family and friends, Shawn Angell left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. His family and friends mourn the passing of Shawn Angell on Monday afternoon. As his grieving family takes a few days to grieve, we will update you as soon as funeral arrangements are finalized.

Shawn Angell was originally from the small New York town of Hornell but moved to Milton, Georgia to be closer to his family. He was a loving father to his wife and two children, and he was a proud graduate of Coastal Carolina University. Shawn had a unique personality; he loved Coastal, and he cherished the relationships he forged with his frat brothers, but his greatest love was for his family and his children. He was warm, loyal, and had a deep appreciation for the people in his life who were important to him. Go below to get more information related to the incident.

