Shawna Weems Cause of Death? California Mom Fatally Stabbed After Asking Couple Doing Drugs

There is an investigation was conducted after this incident and the authorities arrested a woman in connection with this fatal stabbing incident.

This incident happened in Hemet, California and the Hemet Police Department began an investigation after this incident. Shawna Weems was a mother of California and she was fatally stabbed after when she asked a couple to not do the drugs outside her apartment to protect her children. She was stabbed by the couple and this incident happened on Monday 18 September 2023. She took her last breath on Monday and she was 28 years old at the time of her passing. She was the mother of three and her children were sleeping at the time of this incident. Keep continuing your reading by scrolling down this page.

Shawna Weems Cause of Death?

She said the couple had to stop doing drugs outside her apartment because her children were sleeping inside and she was only protecting her children. It occurred outside of her apartment complex located in the 1000 block of South Gilbert Street. She told the couple from her window to go away and to move away. Then, she was stabbed and immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctor pronounced her death. After her death, her husband reported to the authorities and the authorities responded to this domestic disturbance call on the 1000 block of South Gilbert Avenue around 12:35 a.m.

The authorities immediately reached the incident scene and found the victim who had sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital. She succumbed to his life to his injuries. Recently, the police department arrested Autumm Goodwin and charged them with one count of murder. The suspect is 27 years old and facing murder charges. Shawna was a beloved wife and was the mother of three children who are expressing thier sorrows for her loss. The suspect was taken into custody on Friday 22 September in connection to Shawna's death. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.