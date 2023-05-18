SHB vs ALW Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Saudi Arabian League Al-Shabab vs Al-Wehda

Today we are going to talk about the next football match of the Saudi Arabian League and this match is fixed to be played between two teams one is Al-Shabab (SHB) and another team is Al-Wehda (ALW). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 10:30 pm on Thursday 18 May 2023 this match is going to take place at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

This upcoming football is the 6th head-to-head match of this tournament and both teams played well in their last matches of this tournament. Al-Shabab had played 18 matches in which this team faced 12 wins, 2 losses, and 4 draws and this team is currently ranked at the top of the points table of this tournament. On the other side, Al-Wehda had played a total of 16 matches in which this team faced 4 wins, 9 losses, and 3 draws and this team is currently ranked in the 13th place of the points table of this tournament. Both teams contain strong players in thier team who will give their best game plays until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

SHB vs ALW (Al-Shabab vs Al-Wehda) Match Details

Match: Al-Shabab vs Al-Wehda

Tournament: Saudi Arabian League

Date: Thursday, 18 May 2023

Time: 09:30 pm

Venue: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

SHB vs ALW (Al-Shabab vs Al-Wehda) Starting 11

Al-Shabab (SHB) Possible Starting 11 1.Kim Seung-Gyu, 2. Hassan Al-Tambekti, 3. Fawaz Al-Sagour, 4. Moteb Al-Harbi, 5. Iago Santos, 6. Cristian Guanca, 7. Husain Al-Monassar, 8. Grzegorz Krychowiak, 9. Ever Banega, 10. Carlos Alberto-Junior, 11. Santi Mina

Al-Wehda (ALW) Possible Starting 11 1.Munir El Mohammadi, 2. Oscar Duarte, 3. Amiri Kurdi, 4. Abdullah Al-Hafith, 5. Abdulelah Al-Bukhari, 6. Faycal Fajr, 7. Karim Yoda, 8. Waleed Bakshween, 9. Ala Al-Hajji, 10. Jean-David Beauguel, 11. Anselmo de Moraes

According to the reports, The weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes the match more interesting. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1. The fans are very excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is expected that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.