SHB vs ITT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Shabab vs Al-Ittihad Saudi Arabian League

We are going to talk about the next football match of the Saudi Arabian League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams: Al-Shabab (SHB) and another team is Al-Ittihad (ITT). If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 11:30 pm on Friday 3 November 2023 and it is going to take place at King Fahd International Stadium. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

In this league, both teams have played a total of 11 matches and the previous matches were amazing. Fans and audiences are thinking of the same game as the previous ones. Al-Shabab has faced three wins, three draws, or five losses in the last games of this tournament and this team is ranked in the 11th place of the points table. Al-Ittihad has faced six wins, three draws, or two losses in the last matches and is ranked in the 6th place on the points table. Both of the teams have strong and active players who will give their best until the end.

SHB vs ITT (Al-Shabab vs Al-Ittihad) Match Details

Match: Al-Shabab vs Al-Ittihad (SHB vs ITT)

Tournament: Saudi Arabian League

Date: Friday, 3rd November 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

SHB vs ITT Venue: King Fahd International Stadium