WATCH: Sheetal Patra Leaked Video: Odia Actress MMS Sparks Outrage

Recently this news is viral all over the internet. Everyone is talking about Sheetal Patra's leaked video. As we all know Sheetal Patra is a well-known Odia film industry actress.

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels.

She has raised some very serious allegations which are against filmmaker Dayanidhi Dahima. She has filed a complaint against the owner of Dayanidhi Entertainment. She filed a complaint on July 28, 2023, about sexual and mental harassment on Dayanidhi at Laxmisagar's police station. The actress claimed that Dayanidhi harassed her mother and brother in the same way.

Based on the information provided, the incidents involving Sheetal Patra and Dayanidhi Dahima await us during the period when they were in a relationship in 2019. Dayanijadhi allegedly took intimate photographs of the actress without her consent.