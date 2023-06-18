Sheezan Khan’s FIR-quashing plea in Tunisha Sharma’s Death Case

It is coming out that Sheezan has been arrested and he walked out of the jail on 5 March 2023 after being behind bars for almost two-and-a-half months. Yes, you heard right he had been arrested recently and this news is continuously running on the top of the internet and social media platforms. There are various news theories are coming out related to him and many are hitting the search engine to know more about him or this matter, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this case.

Sheezan Khan’s FIR

As per the exclusive sources and reports, he was arrested hours after the death of Tunisha Sharma. She was discovered dead in a make-up room on the set of the show and her mother filed a complaint. After filing this complaint. police arrested Sheezam for abetment to suicide. Recently it came out that the actor is now pleading for the quashing of FIR is listed for April 11. His lawyer Shailendra Mishra also shared that “Yes, the matter is listed for Tuesday. He also shared that he is confident about his preparation and if the matter is heard or argued upon, the FIR shall get quashed against my client.

In a report, it is shared that after being granted bail by the Vasai court in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, the actor shared that he understood the exact meaning of freedom, and now he can feel it. He shared a long message by speaking out and many people are sharing their reactions to this message by commenting and posting on the social media pages. We have mentioned all the available information about this matter and our sources on the way to fetch more details. We will update our article after fetching more information and share it in our article.

Sheezan Mohammed Khan is an Indian television actor and he is most popular for playing the role of Akbar or Sultan Murad Mirza in Jodha Akbar. He was born on 9 September 1994 in Mumbai, India and he is currently 28 years old. He finished his education at the University of Mumbai. On the other hand, Tunisha Sharma was an Indian actress who appeared in various films and television. She passed away on 24 December 2022 at the age of 20 years and she began her acting career with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap as Chand Kawar in 2015. The investigation of her death theory is still ongoing and we will update you soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.