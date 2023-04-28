Sheikh Abdullah Kamal Cause of Death? Quran Reciter’s Sheikh Abdullah Kamal Dies at 38

We always share information about some great people in their respective fields with our viewers as we all crave knowledge from any corner of the world. Recently Facebook posts revealed the sad passing away of Sheikh Abdullah Kamal. Our viewers must be looking for information about this popular man. Sheikh Abdullah Kamal was a well-known Quran reciter and scholar and was a well-known figure in Egypt. The Quran reciter passed away at the age of 38 years only. He was not only a Quran reciter he had positions at mosques and universities in addition to his work in the media. As the news of his demise went viral, the Islamic community is in great shock. To our viewers, it would be a surprising thing that this great Quran reciter was blind. To know more about him be with us.

Sheikh Abdallah was born blind in 1985 in Egypt. He was an exceptional child from birth in spite of having a physical disability. He was so determined person that he memorised the whole Quran. It has been sourced that by putting in his best efforts and determination, he even never needed the Louis Braille system, to recite The Quran. Sheikh Abdallah was so famous that during his melodic and unfeigned recitation of The Quran, people broke into tears. He was the influencing personality of enormous crowds as his soft melodious recitation of the Quran fill the atmosphere with the vibes of peace and bliss. People are sending tributes and posing their heartfelt sentiments for him on various social media platforms.

Sheikh Abdullah Kamal Cause of Death?

If we talk about his life journey, he earned his degree from Al Fayoum University in 2005 and then joined the faculty at Dar Al Uloom there. He was requested to preside over the Taraweeh prayers in the mosque of Badr Al Islami. He was also a speaker in a mosque in Al Kiman. He was a great speaker and hold many positions in many mosques. Additionally, he was offering many courses on the Al Rahma channel. The Sheikh also won first place in a contest held by the television network Fajr named Mizmar Al Dawud.

Sheikh Abdallah Kamal passed away at the very young age of 38. The cause of his death has not come to light yet. At first, Muh’d Ballo Aljibowiyh announced the sad news of his passing away on a Facebook post. He was truly an inspiration to all. People in the Islamic community are posting their heartfelt tributes to the great person. We also send our deepfelt tributes for him. Stay tuned…….