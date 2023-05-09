Sheikh Muhammad Death Reason? Pakistan-Origin Imam of Masjid-e-Nabwi Passed Away in Madina

Recently the news has come on the internet that Sheikh Muhammad bin Khalil Al-Qari has passed away recently. He was a former imam of Taraweeh in Masjid-e-Nabawi who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are searching for his passing news on the internet as they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Al-Sheikh Qari Muhammad Khalil was an Imam of Masjid al-Quda, the first mosque of Islam. He has been selected by Saudi King in 2019 as an Imam of Masjid-e-Nabwi. He was a resident of Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir. In Saudi Arabia, his dad, Sheikh Khalil Al-Qari, was also a well-known reciter, and several Imams of Haramin were his students. Sheikh Muhammad was a brother of the Sheikh Mahmoud bin Khalil Al-Qari, who died in previous years and was also the Imam of the Prophet's Mosque. Khalil was a great person who will be always missed by his close ones.

Sheikh Muhammad Death Reason?

The former imam Sheikh Muhammad bin Khalil Al-Qari is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 8 May 2023, Monday. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by The Holy Mosques on Twitter. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very depressed and now they must be very curious to know bout his cause of death. Reportedly, he was ill for some time before his death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Sheikh Muhammad bin Khalil Al-Qari was a very amazing person who earned a huge respect due to her best work and he will be missed by his close ones. Since his passing news out on social media platfroms many people are very saddened and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Sheikh Muhammad's soul rest in peace.