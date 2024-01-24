Sheriff Berdnik Cause of Death? Veteran New Jersey Sheriff Fatally Shoots Himself in Restaurant

In this article, we are going to talk about the death case of Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik and also discuss why his name is making top headlines on news channels. It is reported that his death was due to suicide and the entire community was shocked by his death. He has been the Sheriff of Passaic County, New Jersey since 2011 and was recently re-elected in 2022. His death was linked to suicide and many questions were raised in the minds of people. Our sources have collected all the available details related to his death and we will try to share every single information in detail, so read it in full.

According to law enforcement officials, Berdnik took his own life and died by suicide. He shot himself inside the bathroom of Toros restaurant in Clifton, New Jersey and the incident occurred around 03:30 on Tuesday 24 January 2024. He was around 60 years of age at the time of his death and the news of his death was officially confirmed by his friends and some officials through a post on social media. When he shot himself, customers heard the sound of the gunshot immediately after the shot. Locals informed the authorities and they immediately reached the restaurant. Continue your reading…

Sheriff Berdnik Cause of Death?

After Berdnik’s death was reported, law enforcement arrived at the restaurant and began an investigation to understand the exact circumstances surrounding his death. New Jersey’s top legal official, Attorney General Matthew Platkin, said Berdnik’s passing is an incredibly tragic loss for the state. Before becoming county sheriff, he worked for the Clifton Police Department for 28 years and became the 49th Sheriff of Passaic County, New Jersey on 1 January 2011. Additionally, his second term as sheriff began on 1 January 2024. He was the commander of the Juvenile Division and SWAT team at the time of his retirement.

Now, his death has spread like wildfire on internet sites and many members of his community, department, friends and close ones are mourning his loss. There are no details about his personal life. He died after shooting himself inside Toros restaurant in Clifton, New Jersey on Tuesday, January 24, 2024. However, the reason behind this decision and the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. Investigation is going on to understand all the details related to his death and everything will become clear after the case is over.