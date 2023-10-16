Sherika de Armas Cause of Death? Former Miss World Contestant Sherika De Armas Dies

We are sharing the sad news that a very well-known personality named Sherika De Armas is no more. Yes, it is true that the Former Miss World Contestant Sherika De Armas recently passed away. In this article, we are going to talk about Sherika De Armas. Her sudden passing left the whole world in a feeling of deep sorrow. She has a huge fan following all over the world. Her fans are shocked after hearing her passing news. This article helps you to learn recent viral news of Sherika De Armas. There are many questions that have been raised after the passing of Sherika De Armas. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that the Former Miss World Contestant Sherika De Armas passed away. Her demise news is becoming a main hot topic on the web for discussion. Recently her passing news has gone viral. The entire world to know about the Former Miss World Contestant Sherika De Armas. The Former Miss World Contestant Sherika De Armas was 26 years old at the time of her passing. The Former Miss World Contestant Sherika De Armas passed away on October 13. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

Sherika de Armas Cause of Death?

Further, if you are searching for her cause of death let us inform you that the Former Miss World Contestant Sherika De Armas was cervical cancer. She had been battling with cervical cancer for a long time. She died after suffering from cervical cancer. Before her death, she had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment. Her passing news was shared by her loved ones through a social media platform. The moment her passing news was shared on the internet it went viral and left her family, friends, and community shocked. Scroll down the page. Keep reading in detail.

Many people paid tribute to the late Sherika De Armas. She was known for her charming and warm nature. Sherika De Armas’s brother, Mayk De Armas Twitter in which he wrote ‘Fly high, little sister, Always and forever’. Moreover, Sherika De Armas was also a contestant in the 2015 Miss World pageant. Sherika De Armas was 18 years old when the 2015 Miss World took place in Sanya, China. Her beauty attracted the attention of the audience during the Miss World 2015. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. May her soul rest in piece. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.