SHF vs ARS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sheffield United vs Arsenal Premier League

We are back for the sports lovers, especially those who are waiting for the next football match of the Premier League 2023-2024. Yes, the league is back to entertain fans and viewers. The match will be played between Sheffield United (SHF) and the opponent team Arsenal (ARS). The match will take place at Bramall Lane, and it is fixed to begin to play at 01:30 am on Tuesday 5 March 2024. Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world who are excited for this match. Let us continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, points table, prediction, and more.

In this tournament, all the teams performed their best in the last games and gathered a lot of love from fans and the audience. Both teams have played a total of 26 matches and both are going to play their second head-to-head match. Sheffield United has received an unwell response by facing three wins, nineteen losses, or four draws, and the team is ranked at the bottom of the points table. On the other side, Arsenal has faced eighteen wins, four losses, or draws, and the team is ranked in third place on the points table. Both teams will perform their best, so watch and enjoy.

SHF vs ARS (Sheffield United vs Arsenal) Match Details

Match: Sheffield United vs Arsenal (SHF vs ARS)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Tuesday, 5th March 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

SHF vs ARS Venue: Bramall Lane

SHF vs ARS (Sheffield United vs Arsenal) Starting 11

Sheffield United (SHF) Possible Starting 11 1.Wes Foderingham, 2. Jack Robinson, 3. Jayden Bogle, 4. Anel Ahmedhodzic, 5. Yasser Larouci, 6. Auston Trusty, 7. Oliver Norwood, 8. James Mcatee, 9. Gustavo Hamer, 10. Vinicius Souza, 11. Rhian Brewster