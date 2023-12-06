SHF vs LIV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sheffield United vs Liverpool Premier League

It is reported that the Premier League is back and going to play their next football match. This match will be played between Sheffield United (SHF) and the opponent team Liverpool (LIV). A large number of fans of both teams are very excited about this match and are expressing their enthusiasm. It is scheduled to be played on Thursday 25th May 2023 at 12:15 PM IST and will take place at the Bramall Lane Football Stadium. Lots of questions are surfacing over the internet related to this upcoming match, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information in this article.

Both teams have played a total of 14 matches and it is the first head-to-head match between the teams in this league. Liverpool has received a good response because the team faced nine wins, four draws, or one loss in the previous matches. LIV is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table. On the other side, Sheffield United received an unwell response by facing one win, two draws, or eleven losses in the last matches. SHF is ranked at the bottom of the points table. It will be a banging match in this league and most liked by the fans.

SHF vs LIV (Sheffield United vs Liverpool) Match Details

Match: Sheffield United vs Liverpool (SHF vs LIV)

Tournament: Premier League

Date: Thursday, 7th December 2023

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

SHF vs LIV Venue: Bramall Lane

SHF vs LIV (Sheffield United vs Liverpool) Starting 11

Sheffield United (SHF) Possible Starting 11 1.Wes Foderingham, 2. Jack Robinson, 3. Jayden Bogle, 4. Auston Trusty, 5. Luke Thomas-II, 6. Oliver Norwood, 7. James Mcatee, 8. Gustavo Hamer, 9. Vinicius Souza, 10. Oliver McBurnie, 11. Rhian Brewster

Liverpool (LIV) Possible Starting 11 1.Caoimhin Kelleher, 2. Virgil van Dijk, 3. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 4. Joel Matip, 5. Konstantinos Tsimikas, 6. Luis Diaz, 7. Alexis Mac Allister, 8. Dominik Szoboszlai, 9. Ryan Gravenberch, 10. Mohamed Salah, 11. Darwin Nunez

As per the points table, Liverpool has many possibilities to win this upcoming match against Sheffield United because the last matches of SHF were not well. Fans can easily enjoy this match on the Star Sports channel and can online stream on Hotstar. No player has any major or minor injury before this match and all will perform their best. There is no chance of rain and the weather is also clean and clear on the match day which makes it more interesting, so watch with joy.