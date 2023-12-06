CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

SHF vs LIV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Sheffield United vs Liverpool Premier League

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

It is reported that the Premier League is back and going to play their next football match. This match will be played between Sheffield United (SHF) and the opponent team Liverpool (LIV). A large number of fans of both teams are very excited about this match and are expressing their enthusiasm. It is scheduled to be played on Thursday 25th May 2023 at 12:15 PM IST and will take place at the Bramall Lane Football Stadium. Lots of questions are surfacing over the internet related to this upcoming match, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information in this article.

SHF vs LIV Live Score

Both teams have played a total of 14 matches and it is the first head-to-head match between the teams in this league. Liverpool has received a good response because the team faced nine wins, four draws, or one loss in the previous matches. LIV is ranked in the 2nd position on the points table. On the other side, Sheffield United received an unwell response by facing one win, two draws, or eleven losses in the last matches. SHF is ranked at the bottom of the points table. It will be a banging match in this league and most liked by the fans.

SHF vs LIV (Sheffield United vs Liverpool) Match Details

Match: Sheffield United vs Liverpool (SHF vs LIV)
Tournament: Premier League
Date: Thursday, 7th December 2023
Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)
SHF vs LIV Venue: Bramall Lane

SHF vs LIV (Sheffield United vs Liverpool) Starting 11

Sheffield United (SHF) Possible Starting 11 1.Wes Foderingham, 2. Jack Robinson, 3. Jayden Bogle, 4. Auston Trusty, 5. Luke Thomas-II, 6. Oliver Norwood, 7. James Mcatee, 8. Gustavo Hamer, 9. Vinicius Souza, 10. Oliver McBurnie, 11. Rhian Brewster

Liverpool (LIV) Possible Starting 11 1.Caoimhin Kelleher, 2. Virgil van Dijk, 3. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 4. Joel Matip, 5. Konstantinos Tsimikas, 6. Luis Diaz, 7. Alexis Mac Allister, 8. Dominik Szoboszlai, 9. Ryan Gravenberch, 10. Mohamed Salah, 11. Darwin Nunez

As per the points table, Liverpool has many possibilities to win this upcoming match against Sheffield United because the last matches of SHF were not well. Fans can easily enjoy this match on the Star Sports channel and can online stream on Hotstar. No player has any major or minor injury before this match and all will perform their best. There is no chance of rain and the weather is also clean and clear on the match day which makes it more interesting, so watch with joy. Keep connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

where can i purchase vigrx plus testo max male enhancement pills can bph cause erectile dysfunction male enhancement pills bullwhip masalong male enhancement cialis for premature ejaculation at home remedies to lose weight fast how to start eating clean to lose weight shark tank fat burner pill most popular diet pills in south africa fat blaster pills instructions diet pill fat absorption mucinex dm with blood pressure medication blood pressure medication getting off taking coq10 with blood pressure medication dangers of not taking high blood pressure medication blood pressure medication time to take effect over the counter blood pressure treatment high blood pressure and asthma medication can i take mucinex while on blood pressure medication good blood pressure pills blood pressure medication symptoms what time of day should you take blood pressure pills can some medication cause high blood pressure most common types of blood pressure medication dr weil treatment for high blood pressure how does one use cbd oil for muscle pain yum yum gummies cbd content best bio health cbd gummies shark tank cbd hemp oil causing anxiety when stop use best cbd oil for pains is there any research on cbd for anxiety cbd lotion for pain diy cbd for scar pain cbd pain salve uses can cbd gummies keep you awake at night hemp bombs cbd cold therapy pain freeze joint cbd oil for pain cbd oil cartridges for sleep cbd for pain in rats